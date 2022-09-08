A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'I thought I was going to die': 'The Walking Dead' star opens up on 'very serious' injury on set

'That whole ordeal for me personally was terrifying'

Published September 7, 2022 at 8:28pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Norman Reedus is opening up about an injury he sustained while filming the series finale of "The Walking Dead," sharing how the injury worried him more than any others.

While filming the series finale in March, Reedus suffered a concussion after a stunt he was performing went wrong. Filming was immediately put on pause in order to give Reedus the opportunity to fully recover, and a body double was used in scenes where his face would not appear on screen.

After the incident, Reedus’ rep released a statement saying, "He is recovering well and will return to work soon," and the actor thanked "everyone for their concern."

×