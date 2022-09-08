Why 'thoughts and prayers' ARE an appropriate response to tragedy

(FOX NEWS) -- In recent months, the mainstream media and social media critics have ridiculed Christians for their practice of praying for victims of tragedy. They’ve said that thoughts and prayers aren’t enough, claiming that only "true action" can remedy the horrors we face in our world.

I’ll admit that simply saying you will pray for someone is not enough. Our troubled world needs more than mere lip service; we desperately need more Christians who will pray for and with people in real, powerful ways.

Speaking from personal experience, I worry that many Christians tend to discount themselves, believing they are "not great Christians" and therefore don’t feel comfortable or even worthy of speaking into people’s lives as we are called to do.

It’s true–we all fall short of the holiness to which we are called. But the best part of the Gospel is that those of us who have accepted Jesus have already been deemed holy by our Father in Heaven. This is something my dad, David Limbaugh, and I elaborate on in our new book, "The Resurrected Jesus."

