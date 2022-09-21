A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Tim Tebow auctions off his Heisman Trophy to raise $1 million for kids in need

Inspired by his hero parents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 6:11pm
Tim Tebow in September 2022 (Video screenshot)

(CBN NEWS) -- Just when you thought Tim Tebow couldn't be a better representative of Christian charity than he has already been, a compelling new example of his creative generosity has emerged.

He's already renowned for his Tim Tebow Foundation with "Night to Shine" events for young people with special needs, or his efforts to fight human trafficking, and his CURE Hospital for poverty-stricken children.

Now it turns out the former NFL quarterback has raised more than $1 million for charities by auctioning off his Heisman trophy. The outspoken Christian says it is what he learned from his parents that taught him the importance of giving to others.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency







