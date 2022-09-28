A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top actress still sleeps by her 8-year-old son's side

'He screamed himself hoarse and started banging his head against the crib railing'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 27, 2022 at 9:03pm
(Photo by Alexandra Gorn on Unsplash)

(FOX NEWS) -- Christina Ricci got candid about her kids’ sleeping habits, revealing her 8-year-old son Freddie still shares a bed with her while her 9-month-old daughter Cleopatra is sleep trained.

"The fact that I can put her down in her crib, and she just goes to sleep when my 8-year-old still sleeps with me is amazing," Ricci said, according to People.

The mom of two said it was difficult to put Freddie to sleep when he was younger, adding how challenging it was the first time she attempted to sleep-train her son.

