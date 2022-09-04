A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Top Christians react as megapastor steps back in scandal with woman not his wife

'Time has a way of bringing forth the whole truth'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022
(CBN NEWS) -- Conservative and evangelical leaders are speaking out after Pastor Matt Chandler took a leave of absence following some questionable behavior online.

The Village Church (TVC) leader agreed to step down for a period of time after voluntarily disclosing that he had inappropriate communication with a woman on Instagram who was not his wife.

"We are strong proponents of brothers and sisters in Christ being friends, but there are boundaries around what's appropriate in these kinds of friendships. A pastoral role requires a greater awareness of those boundaries," The Village Church elders wrote in an August statement.

