Top Dem says U.S. is ready to ban gasoline cars, but he himself drives a gas-guzzler

By Jack McEvoy

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Ohio Senate nominee Tim Ryan previously called for a ban on gas cars; however, in one of his campaign ads Ryan was featured driving a large, gas-guzzling SUV.

Ryan, who is also a congressman, indicated that Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont’s plan to ban gas vehicles by 2040 did not go far enough during a 2019 interview after a Democratic primary presidential debate. However, in a campaign video, Ryan drove around his hometown in a 2020 GMC Yukon, which has a fuel efficiency of roughly 13 miles per gallon, according to the Department of Energy.

“If we’re waiting for 2040 to get rid of gas vehicles, we’re doing something terribly wrong,” Ryan said.

Rep. Tim Ryan criticized a plan by Sen Bernie Sanders to “ban cars in 2040” as not going far or fast enough. Tim Ryan in New Hampshire in 2019: “If we’re waiting for 2040 to get rid of gas vehicles, we’re doing something terribly wrong.” pic.twitter.com/1wwqz2gu2z — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) September 7, 2022

Ryan, who votes 100% of the time with President Joe Biden, voted to pass the Democrats’ $370 billion climate spending bill that will give tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to fund the Environmental Protection Agency and facilitate “environmental justice” programs. In August, the Ohio Democrat claimed that the “Inflation Reduction Act” was a “huge win” for Ohio’s workers.

The Senate candidate also drives a 15-mile-per-gallon Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, according to The Washington Free Beacon, who first reported the story. A campaign spokeswoman told the Free Beacon that Ryan would not trade the car for “anything.”

Ryan will run against GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance in November for Ohio’s Senate seat that will soon be vacated by the retiring Republican Sen. Rob Portman. Ryan leads Vance by an average of 1 point in the polls, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Ryan’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

