Top former Time mag writer: Biden's 'people' are the fascists

Acclaimed journalist Lance Morrow has been a prescient observer of American politics since joining Time magazine in 1965 and becoming a regular writer of the iconic publication's backpage essay in 1976.

Now, at age 82, he is weighing in on Biden's prime-time "Triumph of the shill" address last week and the president's charge that Donald Trump and the supporters of his policies are "semi-fascists" who pose a "threat to democracy."

Biden's speech, Morrow wrote for the Wall Street Journal, actually "had it all backwards."

"If there are fascists in America these days, they are apt to be found among the tribes of the left," Morrow wrote.

"They are Mr. Biden and his people (including the lion's share of the media), whose opinions have, since Jan. 6, 2021, hardened into absolute faith that any party or political belief system except their own is illegitimate – impermissible, inhuman, monstrous and (a nice touch) a threat to democracy."

Essentially, Morrow said, the left has embrace Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini's formula: "All within the state, nothing outside the state, nothing against the state."

Or, to apply it to what is happening now, he continued, against the Democratic Party, which requires conformity to its "orthodoxy" of "diversity-or-else," open borders, and "mandatory drag shows and all such theater of 'gender.'"

"Meantime, their man in the White House invokes emergency powers to forgive student debt and their thinkers wonder whether the Constitution and the separation of powers are all they're cracked up to be."

Morrow said that's why the Democrats "continuously call for the Senate, the Electoral College, and even the Supreme Court to be abolished."

Morrow noted that people "forget, if they ever knew it, that both Hitler and Mussolini began as socialists."

