Top London cardiologist: Stop the COVID-19 shots NOW

A top London cardiologist who was one of the first to take the COVID-19 vaccine and promote it on British television now is calling for a suspension of the shots, arguing in a scientific paper that there is evidence the risk of harm is greater than any benefit.

Dr. Aseem Malhotra, who presented his paper at a news conference in the British capital Tuesday, said "there is a strong scientific, ethical, and moral case to be made that COVID-19 vaccines rollout must stop immediately until raw data has been released for fully independent scrutiny."

His paper, published in the Journal of Insulin Resistance in two parts, here and here, is titled "Curing the pandemic of misinformation on COVID-19 mRNA vaccines through real evidence-based medicine."

Joined at the news conference by Dr. Ryan Cole, a Mayo Clinic-trained pathologist, and Dr. Tess Lawrie, co-founder of the non-profit World Council for Health, Malhotra said real-world safety data indicate a rise in hospital cardiac arrests and heart attacks linked to Pfizer's COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

An internationally renowned expert in the prevention, diagnosis and management of heart disease, Malhotra is a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and president of the Scientific Advisory Committee of The Public Health Collaboration. He also is an honorary council member to the Metabolic Psychiatry Clinic at Stanford University School of Medicine.

He began his presentation, hosted by Lawrie's World Council for Health, talking about the concept of "willful blindness."

"I was willfully blind, certainly in relation to the vaccine and the harms, until I wasn't," he said.

Malhotra said that's why it's crucial that the issue be tackled both with the facts and with compassion, "because there are many people who are still willfully blind."

In February 2021 on "Good Morning Britain," Malhotra said there is "clearly some irrational reasoning behind why people don't want to take the vaccine, which is based on very blatant, false information that's circulating on social media."

In August, he wrote an open letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden calling for the immediate release of the raw data from Pfizer’s original Covid-19 vaccine trial.

Malhotra concludes in his paper that the COVID-19 vaccine crisis must be used "as an opportunity to transform the system to produce better doctors, better decision making, healthier patients and restore trust in medicine and public health."

"Until all the raw data on the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines have been independently analysed, any claims purporting that they confer a net benefit to humankind cannot be considered to be evidence based,"

he wrote.

In an interview, he explained that it was the sudden death of his very fit and healthy 73-year-old vaccinated father in July 2021 that prompted him to investigate the vaccines.

"Not long after that, data started to emerge that suggested there was a possible link between the mRNA vaccine and increased risk of heart attack," he told Freeman Reports.

The mechanism causing the cardiac trouble, he said, was an increasing inflammation around the coronary arteries. On top of that, Malhotra was contacted by a whistleblower at a prestigious British university, a cardiologist, who said there were similar research findings in his department that were being covered up.

Malhotra said he discovered, from his examination of U.K. data, there had been an extra 14,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in 2021, when the vaccine was rolled out, compared to 2020.

See Malhotra's remarks in the Freeman Reports interview:

Mark Sharman of News Uncut wrote Tuesday that British media is "still resolutely turning a blind eye" to what may prove to be "the greatest medical catastrophe in history but, as evidence of deaths and serious side effects gathers apace."

"Rows of empty chairs stood testimony to the indifference as a senior physician presented his findings at a press conference in London today," he wrote.

Only the conservative outlet GBNews and a Polish crew attended.

"So where were Sky News, the BBC, ITV and all the national newspapers?"

At the news conference, via livestream, Mayo Clinic-trained Cole, whose diagnostic lab tests samples from across the nation, provided pathological support for Malhotra's claims.

See the press conference:

