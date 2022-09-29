Top suspect for probe into Nord Stream attack: Joe Biden

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The EU has said leaks in two major gas pipelines from Russia to Europe were caused by sabotage.

But who ordered it? Was it Russia? Or someone else?

Joe Biden said some pretty amazing things in an open press conference on Feb 7 of this year: If Russia invades Ukraine, he said, "then there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2 [pipeline]. We will bring an end to it. I promise you, we will be able to do that."

Before that, on Jan. 27, Victoria Nuland, under-secretary of state for political affairs, said "If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward."

So, why doesn't the press begin by hammering Biden?

What did he mean when he said that?

Shouldn't he be the first person to be asked point blank if this is this what he intended?

I was expecting three or four follow-ups when I watched the presser live.

Experts are worried the leaks could signal an environmental catastrophe.

Was that in the plans? Will we be on the hook for the costs now?

European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said deliberate disruption would meet the "strongest possible response." It sounds like they don't know what the cause was.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it would in "no-one's interest" to sabotage the lines. But I want a denial from Biden that the U.S. had any involvement. And what was in his mind when he answered the question in February so cavalierly?

If the sabotage was indeed committed by Russia, this was a "bizarre" move as it had already shut natural gas supplies off.

It was a "premeditated act using underwater explosives," noted a British official. Did Joe Biden blow up Nord Stream pipelines?

Again, the president has said: "We will bring an end to it. I promise you we'll be able to do it."

Sounds like the crippling of the pipelines was in his interest, not Vladimir Putin's, despite that he's allegedly the top suspect – at least of the press.

In his own report Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson says it's hard to comprehend, but the facts are that the "people who very may well be responsible for letting methane into the Baltic Sea and into the atmosphere at a scale that most people can't imagine" could be officials in the U.S. government.

"The people lecturing you about your SUV may have blown up a natural gas pipeline and created one of the great catastrophes of our time in its effect on the environment," he explained.

"As we speak, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 are pouring millions of cubic meters of natural gas into the Baltic Sea. Pictures from the air … You can only guess at how many marine mammals are being killed right now – countless. But the lasting damage may be to the atmosphere."

That's because, he said, "Natural gas is comprised of up to 90 percent methane. Methane, as Joe Biden has often told you, is the key driver of global warming, which is, of course, an existential threat to humanity and the planet. So, if you're worried about climate change, what just happened to the Nord Stream pipelines is as close to the apocalypse as we have ever come. So, the question is, how did this happen? And it turns out it was not an accident."

Carlson continued, "So, the question is, who did it? And of course, the prime suspect is obvious. It would be the same man who caused domestic inflation here in the U.S. and stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. That'd be Vladimir Putin."

He said the Canadian ambassador to the U.N. already has charged Putin, claiming the Russian president decided to use "pollution as an act of war." And, Carlson said, "Progressive Twitter strongly endorsed this conclusion. Putin did it and that makes sense until you think about it for just a moment."

He pointed out Vladimir Putin may be "evil," but is he stupid? "He probably isn't stupid, and yet – and here's the strange part – if you were Vladimir Putin, you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline. That's the one thing you would never do."

He said those pipelines are Putin's "main source" of power and wealth and most critically, leverage over other countries.

But Carlson said there are others who might want to blow up the pipelines.

"We know they have considered it because at least one of them has said so in public. In early February, less than three weeks before the war in Ukraine began, Joe Biden suggested on camera that he might take out these pipelines."

Carlson explained, "Notice how he phrased it – and he's the president. He doesn't phrase things by accident, particularly his reading off cards. He didn't say, I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany. He said there won't be a Nord Stream 2. We'll put an end to it. Will take it out. Will blow it up."

Carlson said, "This is the president who has declared climate change the most pressing emergency in the history of the world. This is the man who lectures you about using a woodstove or driving an SUV because of its emissions. This is the guy who spent billions trying to mitigate cow flatulence because methane. Would that guy really blow up a methane pipeline in the middle of the Baltic Sea? It was hard to imagine."

He also said it would be "an unimaginably reckless act. That would be the kind of thing you would do if you wanted to start a nuclear war. It would be insane, and yet in retrospect, it's obvious they were thinking about this because Joe Biden wasn't the only person to suggest it."

"Did the Biden administration really do this? It's hard to believe. Given that it's an atrocity, it's effectively an act of terrorism, we don't want to make that accusation, but we should tell you that maybe not coincidentally, today, a brand-new pipeline was unveiled, a pipeline that carries non-Russian natural gas in roughly the same areas [of] Nord Stream 1 and 2. This is called the Baltic Pipe. It was inaugurated in Poland. It will carry natural gas from Norway through Denmark to Poland and other countries nearby. And it's likely to do very well, since now it has less competition."

Greenpeace raised concerns over the leaks, saying they could have the same detrimental impact on the environment as 30 million tons of carbon dioxide.

"Given that, over 20 years, a ton of methane has a climate impact more than 80 times that of CO2, the potential for a massive and highly damaging emission event is very worrisome," David McCabe, senior scientist at Clean Air Task Force said. "There are a number of uncertainties but, if these pipelines fail, the impact to the climate will be disastrous and could even be unprecedented."

Despite the "coincidence" of Biden making the startling statement in February, no one in the press takes him at his word.

So I wonder who called this potentially disastrous and dangerous shot?

If not Biden, was it his keeper?

Maybe the Republicans can figure it out in January.

