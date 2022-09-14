A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Out-of-touch media ignore top 10 voting issues to push climate, LGBT, Jan. 6 nonsense

Further dividing the press and their consumers

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:21pm
David Muir of ABC News (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- None of the top 10 areas voters are concerned about heading into the midterm elections are on the list of top five that the “legacy media” care about, further dividing the press and their consumers.

In its latest review of the most pressing concerns voters are focused on versus those the media are giving full-time coverage to, Rasmussen Reports found that there is little overlap.

In a survey update of a similar poll done midsummer, the outfit said voters are most concerned about crime, gas prices, inflation, and election integrity.

