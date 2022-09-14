Out-of-touch media ignore top 10 voting issues to push climate, LGBT, Jan. 6 nonsense

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- None of the top 10 areas voters are concerned about heading into the midterm elections are on the list of top five that the “legacy media” care about, further dividing the press and their consumers.

In its latest review of the most pressing concerns voters are focused on versus those the media are giving full-time coverage to, Rasmussen Reports found that there is little overlap.

In a survey update of a similar poll done midsummer, the outfit said voters are most concerned about crime, gas prices, inflation, and election integrity.

TRENDING: I don't get no respect – do you?

Read the full story ›