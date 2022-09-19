Trans teacher leaves Orthodox Jewish N.Y. school after uproar over identity

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- BROOKLYN, New York — A transgender woman left her teaching position at an Orthodox Jewish New York City day school this week, after an uproar over her identity.

The teacher, Talia Avrahami, has faced widespread harassment in the past week over the issue and agreed on Friday to leave her position at the Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn.

“It’s sad to see that some people want to derail our lives,” Avrahami told the Times of Israel. “We’re questioning whether or not our entire lives are ruined or not. It’s tough.”

