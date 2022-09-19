A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S.
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Trans teacher leaves Orthodox Jewish N.Y. school after uproar over identity

'It's sad to see that some people want to derail our lives'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 19, 2022 at 5:40pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Talia Avrahami (Courtesy photo)

Talia Avrahami (Courtesy photo)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- BROOKLYN, New York — A transgender woman left her teaching position at an Orthodox Jewish New York City day school this week, after an uproar over her identity.

The teacher, Talia Avrahami, has faced widespread harassment in the past week over the issue and agreed on Friday to leave her position at the Magen David Yeshivah in Brooklyn.

“It’s sad to see that some people want to derail our lives,” Avrahami told the Times of Israel. “We’re questioning whether or not our entire lives are ruined or not. It’s tough.”

TRENDING: New poll delivers alarming news for Democrats

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Wow, wow!' 3,300-year-old burial cave from biblical pharaoh era found at popular beach
Booking.com to add travel warning to Israeli settlements
Trans teacher leaves Orthodox Jewish N.Y. school after uproar over identity
What's the dirtiest place on an airplane? You may be surprised
Pollsters deliver some bad news for Republicans less than 2 months from midterms
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×