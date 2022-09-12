Trump asks judge to reject DOJ request to continue reviewing Mar-a-Lago docs

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday asking the federal judge overseeing the legal proceedings to reject the Justice Department's request to continue reviewing materials seized last month by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's lawyers argued the government "has not proven" the materials seized during the raid "remain classified."

Trump has argued since the raid that he had already declassified at least some of the materials taken by federal agents.

