Trump asks judge to reject DOJ request to continue reviewing Mar-a-Lago docs

Argues government 'has not proven' records seized during FBI raid 'remain classified'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2022 at 6:28pm
President Donald J. Trump walks with Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and his son Donald J. Trump Jr. to board Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, for their return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

President Donald J. Trump walks with Presidential Advisor Ivanka Trump and his son Donald J. Trump Jr. to board Air Force One at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Georgia, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021, for their return flight to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(JUST THE NEWS) -- Attorneys for former President Donald Trump filed a motion Monday asking the federal judge overseeing the legal proceedings to reject the Justice Department's request to continue reviewing materials seized last month by the FBI from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump's lawyers argued the government "has not proven" the materials seized during the raid "remain classified."

Trump has argued since the raid that he had already declassified at least some of the materials taken by federal agents.

Trump asks judge to reject DOJ request to continue reviewing Mar-a-Lago docs
