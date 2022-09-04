WATCH: Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' in 1st speech since FBI raid

By Harold Hutchison

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden at a rally Saturday night over a series of presidential speeches that attacked the former president’s supporters.

“Joe Biden came to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to give the most vicious, hateful and divisive speech ever delivered by an American president,” Trump told a massive crowd at the rally in Scranton, Pennsylvania. “Vilified 75 million citizens plus another, probably 75 to 150, if we want to be accurate about it, as threats to democracy and as enemies of the state.”

Biden labeled Trump supporters as a “threat to democracy” in his Thursday speech in Philadelphia but appeared to walk back the remarks on Friday after questions from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. Biden also accused Republicans of embracing “semi-fascism” during remarks at an Aug. 25 fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee and attacked “MAGA Republicans in a Tuesday speech at Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

“The enemy, you want to know the enemy of the state, is him and the group that control him which is circling around him,” Trump said. “‘Do this, do that, Joe, do this Joe,’ right? I think Philadelphia was a great choice to make the speech of hatred and anger. His speech was hatred and anger. By the way, the next morning, he forgot what he said.”

Trump also lambasted the Biden administration over the Aug. 8 raid on Mar-a-Lago, accusing the FBI of searching his son Barron’s room.

“They rifled through the First Lady’s closet, drawers and everything else and even did a deep and ugly search of the room of my sixteen-year-old son,” Trump said.

Trump also tore into Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who is running to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

“Fetterman may dress like a teenager getting high in his parents’ basement, but he’s a raging lunatic hell-bent on springing hardened criminals out of jail in the middle of the worst crime wave in Pennsylvania history,” Trump said.

