Trump calls to be reinstated as president or hold new election

President Trump is insisting yet again that he be reinstated as president, charging that the FBI and the DOJ have been caught in an "election rigging scam."

The Daily Mail said Trump "tore into the Justice Department once again … after a judge ruled in his favor in his bid to sort through the fruits of the FBI's Mar-a-Lago search – then said the agency [should] 'change the results' of the 2000 election."

The charges came after a federal judge said a special master will be appointed to review the papers and items confiscated from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by the FBI in a raid just weeks ago.

The ruling immediately stalls some investigative work into the documents, and prompted Trump to go on the offensive, citing the DOJ's refusal to pursue investigations of Joe Biden's son Hunter, who has been implicated in trading on his father's name, and much more.

"Now that the FBI and DOJ have been caught in a massive and determinative Election Rigging Scam, are they going to change the results of the 2020 Presidential Election? They should!!!" Trump charged on social media.

He continued, "FBI BURIED THE HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY BEFORE THE ELECTION knowing that, if they didn't, 'Trump would have easily won the 2020 Presidential Election.' This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country."

He said the remedy is simple: "Declare the rightful winner or, and this would be the minimal solution, declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!"

There is no provision in the Constitution for an election do-over.

Nor is there provision there for an adequate remedy should the entirety of the election prove to have been manipulated.

The judge also confirmed the government admitted taking "personal effects" "without evidentiary value," as well as hundreds of pages of material "subject to attorney-client privilege."

The judge pointed out there has been no admission of guilt, nor any conviction, in the DOJ's latest attack on Trump.

Regarding the 2020 election, WND has reported there seems to be little question that Mark Zuckerberg's $420 million handed out to leftist elections officials to recruit Democrat voters influenced the 2020 presidential race.

And that states routinely violated their own state laws regarding ballots.

And then a recent poll confirmed that eight of 10 Americans believe the fact that because legacy and social media suppressed the very negative – but accurate – information about the Biden family's international business schemes when they shut down reporting about Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop computer and its details, the election was skewed from President Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Further, another poll showed just about as Americans distrust the FBI as trust it.

But the FBI came into more criticism than that.

"As the Washington Times reported earlier this year after the New York Times belatedly acknowledged the authenticity of the laptop: 'Trump pollster John McLaughlin found that 4.6% of Biden voters would have changed their minds if they had known about it, easily enough to flip results in key states.' Another survey by The Polling Company showed that even more Biden voters in seven swing states — 17% — would have switched their votes if they had been aware of the laptop and other stories," explained Margot Cleveland, a senior legal correspondent for The Federalist.

"Those poll results confirmed what many conservatives had long thought — that by censoring the laptop story and the Biden family’s pay-to-play scandal, Big Tech stole the election from Donald Trump," she wrote.

"But [Mark] Zuckerberg’s admission on Thursday that Big Tech throttled the story at the behest of the FBI reveals a deeper scandal: It was the FBI and not social media that stole the election from Donald Trump."

She was referring to the recent confession by Zuckerberg that the FBI approached Facebook and suggested it be forewarned about "Russian disinformation" that would be coming.

That incident, she explained, "is but a breadcrumb of a bigger scandal: the widespread interference by the FBI in the 2020 presidential election with the potential that the bureau coordinated its efforts with the Biden campaign."

Hunter Biden's laptop, reporting on which actually was accurate, contains evidence of a multiple of bad behaviors on his part, and suggestions that Joe Biden could have profited from a Biden family deal with a company linked to Communist China, creating a conflict of interest for him to be president.

Zuckerberg, in an interview, had confessed that the FBI told his company that "we thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election" and that "we have it on notice that basically there’s about to be some kind of dump similar to that so just be vigilant."

So Zuckerberg arranged for the laptop report from the New York Post, which was documented and accurate, to be suppressed – withheld from "many" people for a long time.

Cleveland explained, "Contrary to fake intel the FBI provided Facebook’s team, the laptop was not Russian disinformation but a true and devastating story showing Joe Biden had lied to the American public when he claimed in September of 2019 that he had never discussed his son’s foreign business dealings. Information on the laptop further implicated the Democrat presidential candidate in a pay-to-play scandal involving Russia, Ukraine, and China."

She warned it is "implausible" to think Facebook was the only Big Tech company give instructions from the FBI.

And, she said, the FBI's "interactions" with the Biden campaign were alarming.

The Hunter Biden laptop was abandoned in mid-2019, and at that time Isaac's father went to the FBI to warn the bureau of the existence of the details, and that there was pornography there as well as information about "a pay-for-play scheme."

After expressing a lack of interest, the FBI eventually took custody of the laptop, but Isaac already had made copies, and it is from those files that the many scandals have been revealed.

Whatever the FBI did with the computer, however, isn't known.

Reports have confirmed workers were told not to look at the evidence.

"The FBI and the intelligence community cannot possibly defend the country from threats if it blinds itself to what those threats are. Nor could the intelligence community properly provide Joe Biden with a defensive briefing if agents remained ignorant of the content of the laptop. And as I previously reported, that content included the revelation by Hunter Biden that he believed Russians had stolen a second laptop with material that put him at risk for blackmail. So if the whistleblowers’ claims prove true, the FBI and the intelligence community put the election of Joe Biden above America’s national security," Cleveland wrote.

But whatever else happened, she said, "The FBI lied to Facebook and presumptively Twitter and many other media outlets."

