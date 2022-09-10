A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump pays tribute to 'grand and beautiful' Queen Elizabeth II

'Nobody like her!'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2022 at 6:03pm
Queen Elizabeth II of England talks with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump (White House photo)

(NEW YORK POST) – Former President Donald Trump paid his respects to the late British Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, writing in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform that "there was nobody like her."

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the 45th president began. "Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief."

"Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain," Trump continued. "Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was – there was nobody like her!"

