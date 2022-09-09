Democrats, Marxists and progressives all have been attacking Donald Trump nonstop from the time he announced his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election.

Russiagate? Steele Dossier? FBI raid? Investigation of businesses? Claims about his actions dating back years? MAGA? That infamous stolen election?

But, according to Thomas D. Klingenstein, the chairman of the board of the Claremont Institute, there's more to know about Trump.

"Trump is the most towering political figure in living memory," he said. "He had, like it or not, defined the politics of our age. In 2016 and 2020, he was the political leader most fit to lead in our warlike circumstances. Trump inspired a movement.

TRENDING: Big Weed is stealing our water and our health

"If properly deployed, this movement might challenge the woke Coms (communists), and God willing, save the country."

The Gateway Pundit recently posted online the video of Klingenstein's 17-minute address called "You Know His Vices, But Do You Know His Virtues?" that was played on Mark Levin's radio program.

He concludes that if the next presidential candidate isn't Trump, "his virtue must be the standard by which we judge any other presidential candidate."

Is Trump "the most towering political figure in living memory"? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 99% (214 Votes) 1% (3 Votes)

Among the observations Klingenstein makes about Trump, according to the Gateway Pundit's post:

"Trump knows the media can’t be negotiated with, or reformed. It must be defeated.

"Trump smoked out rats from hiding places. We now know our intelligence agencies are corrupt.

"Trump made it clear it’s a privilege to enter our country, foreigners should assimilate to us.

"Before Trump, politicians hid from the public that China is our mortal enemy. Now we all know.

"The 'cold' civil war divide in our country was exposed by Trump, not created by him.

"Leadership strength is in short supply. Trump understands there are no clean hands in a fist fight."

The Gateway Pundit's transcript of comments reveals Klingenstein said, "The woke Coms (communists) clenched the Democratic Party by the scruff of its neck. They tell us lies, and they silence those who challenge the lies. Like most totalitarian regimes, they have a scapegoat. White males. And they have a narrative – America is systemically racist. And they have a utopian vision of society where all identity groups are equal, in all areas of American life."

Further, he said, "The woke Coms (communists) control all the cultural and economic powers in America from where they ruthlessly push their agenda. That agenda rests on the conviction that America is bad. As Trump once said, their goal is not to make America better. Their goal is to end America. Make no mistake, we are in the midst of a cold Civil War. Trump awakened the public to this fact.

"You cannot win a war unless you know you’re in one. Trump’s critics say he caused or exacerbated the divide in this country. No he DID NOT! He revealed, not caused, an existing divide," Klingenstein warned.

"In war we must make a stand. For that we need strong men. Weak men do anything to avoid admitting the hardest truth because they lack the resolve to do what truth demands of them."

He described how Trump "loves America. He wants to preserve the American way of life. Trump is unreservedly, and unquestionably pro-America. He makes no apologies for America’s path. Trump is a refreshing break from the guilt and self-loathing that marks our age."

Too, at a time of "national doubt," Klingenstein said, "Trump is still confident in America."

Even at his most unleashed, Klingenstein said, Trump was right on.

"Trump said Haiti is a sh**hole, and that representative Maxine Waters has a low IQ. These were not racist lies. These were uncouth politically incorrect observation that most of us would agree with. But would not dare say. Conservatives no less than liberals, are reluctant to criticize black Americans for fear of being called a racist. Trump, on the other hand is an equal opportunity criticizer. We used to call that color blindness."

Even better, he said, "With Trump, what you see is what you get. Authenticity is something you have, or you don’t. But it takes courage and independence to live authentically. In politics, most find it almost impossible NOT to be phony. Not Trump. Trump taught a crucial thing. For starters, that China is a mortal enemy. Before Trump, the public did not realize it. Now the public does. Likewise, free trade, accepted as a dogma by Republicans and Democrats, is now highly contested. These changes in public sentiment are big accomplishments made possible by qualities other than policy."

And Trump "smoked rats out of hiding…" "Because of Trump, we know our intelligence agencies are corrupt. We know also that the mainstream media is not just bias. But it is the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party," he said.

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower agazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!