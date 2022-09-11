A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Trump-Trump 2024? Donald responds to rumor he'd pick Ivanka as VP

'Well, that's an interesting idea'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 3:28pm
President Donald J. Trump listens as Adviser to the President Ivanka Trump addresses her remarks at an event supporting our nation's small businesses through the pay check protection program Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the East Room of the White House. (Official White House photo by Tia Dufour)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Former President Donald Trump responded to rumors that he would consider selecting his daughter Ivanka as a potential running mate, confirming he would not do so.

In a TV interview with Indian news outlet NDTV earlier this week, the former president expressed surprise at rumors that he was considering running alongside his daughter should he launch a second reelection bid in 2024.

“Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one,” he said. “Well, that’s an interesting idea.”

Read the full story ›

