Tucker Carlson reveals 'terrifying' subpoenas for friends of Trump

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed Attorney General Merrick Garland's Department of Justice has unleashed another scheme against President Donald Trump and his allies, using dozens of "terrifying" subpoenas to demand unprecedented details about private communications.

Targeted, among others, are a number of lawyers who have represented Trump in recent years.

BizPacReview reported Carlson was "ringing alarm bells" because of the agenda already evident from the media and the Biden administration to "incessantly" call Trump and his GOP supporters a "threat to democracy."

"They circled the wagons on 9-11 and basically compared them to al-Qaida in an alarming sentiment that presages political persecution on a level this country has potentially never seen," the report said.

TRENDING: 'Troubling clue' emerges about Biden's 'secret' election-takeover plan

The report pointed out, "In a chilling act of political intimidation, up to 50 Trump supporters had their homes raided, phones seized or were subpoenaed last Friday by the Department of Justice. The scope of the subpoenas is intentionally wide and vague."

"Now keep in mind that any claim you make as an American citizen about electors, any claim you make about American politics, period, is protected explicitly under the First Amendment. That’s our core freedom. It’s why we live here. It’s why we’re proud to be Americans. It’s why so many American servicemen died protecting our country. Those are the freedoms that they fought to preserve. That’s why nobody prosecuted leading Democrats in 2016 when they sought to reject electors for Donald Trump. Right. It’s why none of those people, including Kamala Harris, is now in jail," Carlson noted on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Targets included Bernard Kerik, Jenna Ellis, Stephen Miller, John Eastman, Joe DiGenova, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, among a long list of others.

Tucker Carlson has obtained A subpoena issued to multiple Trump allies this month. Joe Biden has escalated the war on his political opponents. pic.twitter.com/xS8Hio4PBg — The Dirty Truth (Josh) (@AKA_RealDirty) September 13, 2022

Is the U.S. federal government now using Soviet intimidation tactics? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Carlson continued, "But right now, according to the subpoena that we have obtained, Merrick Garland’s DOJ is demanding all communication from the following people on this topic, and let’s be clear before we read their names, that it is not clear what the investigation is actually about and that’s the most terrifying part.

"What is this? On what grounds are you demanding my private communications with people? They never say but included in this precedent-breaking sweep of political opponents of the Biden White House would be former White House adviser Bernie Kerik, who was the former police commissioner of New York City; Boris Epshteyn, who is the current attorney for Donald Trump. At no time in American history has it been OK to grab the personal communications of someone’s lawyer because those are privileged. Not anymore.

"Matt Morgan; Justin Clark; Kenneth Chesebro and Mike Roman; RNC official Joshua Findlay; Trump Attorneys John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Joe DiGenova, James Troupis, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, Victoria Toensing, Cleta Mitchell, and Bruce Marks. We could go on and on and on and on," he said.

He explained how Miller might have come to be a target of Joe Biden.

"The DOJ is now going after former White House official Stephen Miller, a frequent guest on this show, with a subpoena. Why? Well, it could be because Stephen Miller went on this network and said, 'If we win these cases in the courts, then we can direct the alternate state of electors are certified.' In other words, he didn’t call for the insurrection, much less violence or a coup. He called for alternate electors to be seated if the court ordered them to be seated. In other words, he was following the constitutionally prescribed process post-election. He’s doing what is supposed to do."

Carlson said the Biden DOJ even was demanding personal communications from "State Representative Jake Hoffman in Arizona, Republican National Committee member Kathleen Berden in Michigan, former U.S. Representative Lou Barletta in the state of Pennsylvania and Republican State Party Secretary James DeGraffenreid in Nevada."

Carlson accused, then, the White House and the Biden administration of launching the assault "to suppress political dissent, to hobble an entire political party and to keep any of these people from ever participating in American politics again and, by the way, the cost to each one of these individuals or to any person at whose house the FBI shows up is enormous. Ask anybody you saw the FBI showed up with guns at their home what that’s like. By accusing these people of insurrection for asking questions about electors by comparing them to Confederate soldiers, Merrick Garland’s DOJ plans to disenfranchise them if not jail them."

He called Biden's latest scheme "a full-blown political purge. That’s not a talking point. It is not in any sense a conspiracy theory," he said.

See the extended video:

IMPORTANT NOTE: How is it possible that the greatest and freest nation in world history has so rapidly come under the control of serially lying, deranged, power-mad sociopaths – leaders with nothing but contempt for America, for its history, its Constitution, its Judeo-Christian culture and its people? Orwell’s “1984” points directly to the answer: The elites are changing America’s language itself, so that people’s words – and therefore, their very thoughts – inevitably come under the control of the ruling class. It’s a way of bending reality in real time, so that what is illusion appears to be true, while what is real and true appears to be lies, misinformation, “hate speech,” “conspiracy theories” and “extremism.” This extraordinarily powerful but little-understood weapon of war employed 24/7 by the Marxist left is completely explained, exposed and exploded in the August issue of WND’s acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, “NEWSPEAK 2022: How tyrants and lunatics are enslaving Americans by redefining everything.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!