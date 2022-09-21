A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Have u been [bleeped] by this?': Washington Monument vandalized with obscene messages

Temporarily closed for investigation as well as restoration of famous landmark

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2022 at 12:58pm
(Image by David Mark from Pixabay)

By Laurel Duggan
Daily Caller News Foundation

A vandal defaced the Washington Monument with red paint and obscene messages Tuesday night before being arrested, according to Fox 5 DC.

The suspect poured a bucket of red paint on the monument, leaving large streak about 8 feet tall, along with an apparent anti-government message on the monument, according to images shared by Fox. An individual was taken into custody and is facing charges for the incident, according to Fox.

“Have u been f***ed by this,” the graffiti reads, with a sign pointing upwards. “Gov says tough s***.”

The monument has been temporarily closed for an investigation as well as a restoration of the famous landmark, according to the U.S. Park Service. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism, according to Fox.

A National Parks Service (NPS) spokesman told the outlet the incident was very similar to a past attack on the nearby Lincoln Memorial and may involve a similar cleanup process.

“It’s very similar to the vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial in 2008 when a woman threw green paint at the base of the statue,” NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst told Fox. “Same material, paint on marble is very difficult to remove. Like we expect here – that one took multiple treatments over a couple of weeks. But ultimately it was entirely successful.”

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
