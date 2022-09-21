'Have u been [bleeped] by this?': Washington Monument vandalized with obscene messages

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

A vandal defaced the Washington Monument with red paint and obscene messages Tuesday night before being arrested, according to Fox 5 DC.

The suspect poured a bucket of red paint on the monument, leaving large streak about 8 feet tall, along with an apparent anti-government message on the monument, according to images shared by Fox. An individual was taken into custody and is facing charges for the incident, according to Fox.

Nightly monument report. Someone has painted the the side with red paint. There is an individual in cuffs off to the side and police have blocked the area out to the grass. @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/s9HD84kPS0 — Katie Barlow (@katieleebarlow) September 20, 2022

“Have u been f***ed by this,” the graffiti reads, with a sign pointing upwards. “Gov says tough s***.”

The monument has been temporarily closed for an investigation as well as a restoration of the famous landmark, according to the U.S. Park Service. The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, is being charged with trespassing, tampering and vandalism, according to Fox.

Alert: Area around base of the Washington Monument temporarily closed. USPP have adult male in custody for vandalism. NPS conservators will work on restoration process. — USPPNEWS (@usparkpolicepio) September 21, 2022

A National Parks Service (NPS) spokesman told the outlet the incident was very similar to a past attack on the nearby Lincoln Memorial and may involve a similar cleanup process.

“It’s very similar to the vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial in 2008 when a woman threw green paint at the base of the statue,” NPS spokesperson Mike Litterst told Fox. “Same material, paint on marble is very difficult to remove. Like we expect here – that one took multiple treatments over a couple of weeks. But ultimately it was entirely successful.”

