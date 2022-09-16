A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk

Scarcity includes antibiotics, sedatives, cancer-fighting medications

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 16, 2022 at 1:30pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(UPI) – Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill with life-threatening diseases.

Pharmacists tell UPI of scrambling to meet patients' urgent needs amid current shortages ranging from basics like sterile water and saline to antibiotics, sedatives and cancer-fighting medications. They say the situation is "plaguing" them and affecting their ability to provide care to patients.

As of Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported 184 drug shortages nationwide. The Association of Health-System Pharmacists put the figure higher, tracking a scarcity of 210 drugs.

Read the full story ›

