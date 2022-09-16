U.S. drug shortages put people with life-threatening illness at risk

(UPI) – Adderall and monkeypox vaccine represent only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to drugs now in short supply in the United States -- some badly needed by patients who are seriously ill with life-threatening diseases.
Pharmacists tell UPI of scrambling to meet patients' urgent needs amid current shortages ranging from basics like sterile water and saline to antibiotics, sedatives and cancer-fighting medications. They say the situation is "plaguing" them and affecting their ability to provide care to patients.
Advertisement - story continues below
As of Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration reported 184 drug shortages nationwide. The Association of Health-System Pharmacists put the figure higher, tracking a scarcity of 210 drugs.