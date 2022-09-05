A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. investigative reporter stabbed to death outside his home

'He was the gold standard of the news business'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 8:37pm
(LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL) -- Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, one of Nevada’s most accomplished and trusted journalists, was found dead with stab wounds outside his home Saturday morning.

German, whose work in Las Vegas spanned four decades, made a career of breaking big stories about everything from organized crime and government malfeasance to political scandals and the Oct. 1 mass shooting.

“The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff,” Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places.”


