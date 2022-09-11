A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
U.S. may negotiate plea deal with 9/11 architect Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, other conspirators

Legal proceedings against suspects have been bogged down for years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 1:58pm
(FOX NEWS) -- U.S. military prosecutors are reportedly negotiating potential plea deals with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and four other conspirators imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay.

The plea deals may allow the five dependents to escape a potential death penalty, according to CBS. Mohammed is widely credited with being the architect of the 9/11 terror attacks. The other four defendants are Ramzi Binalshibh, Mustafa Ahmed al-Hawsawi, Walid bin Attash and Ammar al-Baluchi.

Attorneys for the defendants reportedly say they would be willing to enter a guilty plea in exchange for taking the death penalty off the table, as well as for getting treatment for alleged torture they experienced while in CIA custody.

Read the full story ›

