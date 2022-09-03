A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.THE SWAMP
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans

That could change if Republicans take majority in Congress this November

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2022 at 6:07pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden

(FOX NEWS) – The United States Treasury will not hand over Hunter Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers as it claims the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval.

Republican lawmakers have been seeking information concerning "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden’s son but the Treasury’s decision to require the request to go through a Democrat-controlled committee makes it virtually impossible.

These suspicious activity reports include large cash transactions or transfers above $5,000, Reuters reported. Such reports could indicate fraud or money laundering or they could also be legal.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







How Joe Biden's call to end 'uncivil war' got trashed
White House press secretary: 'We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs'
U.S. Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans
Democrats' law 'does not' overturn West Virginia v. EPA ruling
The secret to the National Guard's domestic effectiveness
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×