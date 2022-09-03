U.S. Treasury says request for Hunter Biden records must come from Dem-led committee, not Republicans

(FOX NEWS) – The United States Treasury will not hand over Hunter Biden’s financial information to Republican lawmakers as it claims the request must come through a committee with Democratic approval.

Republican lawmakers have been seeking information concerning "suspicious activity reports" on President Joe Biden’s son but the Treasury’s decision to require the request to go through a Democrat-controlled committee makes it virtually impossible.

These suspicious activity reports include large cash transactions or transfers above $5,000, Reuters reported. Such reports could indicate fraud or money laundering or they could also be legal.

