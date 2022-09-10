Ukraine seizes key Russian-occupied supply hub in east

(FRANCE 24) – Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile arrived in the Ukrainian capital for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk". It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said.

