A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Ukraine seizes key Russian-occupied supply hub in east

It 'was and will always be Ukrainian'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 10, 2022 at 4:39pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Russian military rolling through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

Russian military rolling through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(FRANCE 24) – Ukrainian forces said Saturday they had entered Kupiansk in eastern Ukraine dislodging Russian troops from a key logistics hub in a lightning counter-offensive that has seen swathes of territory recaptured.

The German foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, meanwhile arrived in the Ukrainian capital for a surprise visit, which she said was to demonstrate Berlin's support for Ukraine in its battle against Russia.

Ukrainian special forces published images on social media showing camouflage-clad officers with automatic weapons "in Kupiansk". It "was and will always be Ukrainian," their statement said.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's clean energy scheme needs 'more reality'
Ukraine seizes key Russian-occupied supply hub in east
King Charles is a climate hawk who has called for 'radically transforming' fossil fuel economy
North Korea passes law declaring itself a 'nuclear state'
Mexico blames U.S. for rampant cartel gun smuggling
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×