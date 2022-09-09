UN official warns fertilizer crisis could slash global grain production by 40%

(ZEROHEDGE) – More than six months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global fertilizer crunch threatens to starve a planet as prices are too high for some farmers ahead of the next planting season.

That's the view of Maximo Torero, chief economist from the Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), who told Bloomberg TV that elevated fertilizer prices could decrease global grain production by upwards of 40% in the next planting season.

Combine food supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and crop failures worldwide due to extreme weather – ramping up food production with reduced fertilizer next planting season via key exporting countries could be challenging.

