UN official warns fertilizer crisis could slash global grain production by 40%

Prices are too high for some farmers ahead of next planting season

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2022 at 2:40pm
Wheat (image courtesy Unsplash)

(ZEROHEDGE) – More than six months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the global fertilizer crunch threatens to starve a planet as prices are too high for some farmers ahead of the next planting season.

That's the view of Maximo Torero, chief economist from the Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations (UN), who told Bloomberg TV that elevated fertilizer prices could decrease global grain production by upwards of 40% in the next planting season.

Combine food supply chain disruptions due to the war in Ukraine and crop failures worldwide due to extreme weather – ramping up food production with reduced fertilizer next planting season via key exporting countries could be challenging.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







