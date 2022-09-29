A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
EducationBRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Uvalde families occupy school district property, demanding action

'It's a slap in the face'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:23pm
Uvalde law enforcement (screenshot)

(KENS5) – Four months and four days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, family members have turned up the volume on their demands for action.

Several people are holding a vigil at the Uvalde school district, occupying the parking lot, saying they're not leaving until they get what they want.

On Tuesday, a small but determined group of family members and their supporters showed up at the back door of the school district office. They have erected a shade structure and they've brought in bedding to spend the night. On Wednesday, they said supporters delivered pizza for lunch to sustain them.

