Uvalde families occupy school district property, demanding action

(KENS5) – Four months and four days after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, family members have turned up the volume on their demands for action.

Several people are holding a vigil at the Uvalde school district, occupying the parking lot, saying they're not leaving until they get what they want.

On Tuesday, a small but determined group of family members and their supporters showed up at the back door of the school district office. They have erected a shade structure and they've brought in bedding to spend the night. On Wednesday, they said supporters delivered pizza for lunch to sustain them.

