Vaccine-boosted adults twice as likely to be hospitalized for COVID

Public officials who tout the "efficacy" of the COVID-19 vaccines have conceded they can no long boast of the shots being effective at preventing infection and transmission.

But they continue to insist amid the relatively mild symptoms produced by the omicron strain and its subvariants that the vaccines reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

Following the cue of President Biden, Dr. Anthony Fauci and countless other public figures, Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen is the latest to report "experiencing mild symptoms" after contracting COVID-19, "having been fully vaccinated and boosted to protect herself against severe illness."

Real world data, however, hasn't supported that claim, and now British government data indicates adults aged 40-74 who have received mRNA booster shots are twice as likely to be hospitalized as those who haven't recently been boosted.

Investigative reporter Alex Berenson found the data buried on page 47 of the most recent COVID vaccine surveillance report, released Sept. 1 by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency.

Berenson noted that the British government compares hospital records of COVID patients to its national immunization registry, which provides comprehensive data on cases by vaccine status.

In June, people aged 40 to 74 who had been boosted within the previous three months had a 1-in-3,600 risk of being hospitalized with COVID-19. The risk was lower, however, 1 in-7,200, for those who had receive their last shot more than six months prior.

The authors of the British government report, Berenson pointed out, suggest the negative effect of the boosters might be explained by the recipients being sicker than the average Briton. But they provide no evidence to support the theory.

The data also show that nearly everyone who is hospitalized with COVID in Britain has had at least two vaccine shots, including 87% of people 40-64 and nearly 95% of those 65 and over. The vast majority had three shots.

"Data this ugly could help explain why the White House is now proposing Americans get mRNA shots only once a year, a significant easing of previous pressure to get jabbed twice or even three times a year," Berenson wrote on his Substack page.

"Of course, the fact that vaccine demand has collapsed completely and midterm elections are only two months away might also be playing a role."

In June, as an analysis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccine trials by British Medical Journal Editor Dr. Peter Doshi and other medical scientists found the mRNA shots are more likely to land a recipient in the hospital than to provide protection from a severe adverse event.

