MUCH ABOUT HISTORY
Vampire's grave found in Europe, rigged to prevent resurrection

Buried with a sickle across her neck and her toe wrapped in a padlock

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 6:34pm
(Image by Lino Lombardi from Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- The grave of a 17th-century "vampire" was uncovered by archaeologists in a small Polish village, complete with measures to ensure she could never rise from her grave to prey upon the people of Eastern Europe, Polish media outlet Nowa Trybuna Opolska (the New Opole Tribune) reported Friday.

While many other contemporary grave sites showed fear of vampires and other cultural equivalents of the infamous creatures of the night, this one was found to have been deliberately made vampire-proof, with methods taken to ensure the undead entity would not arise.

While history's most famous fanged bloodsucker, Count Dracula, hails from Transylvania, vampires are present in cultures throughout the world, and Poland is no exception.

Read the full story ›

