A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Politics U.S.WND VIDEO
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'We are at war with these people': Network guest calls Trump fans 'evil'

'Stop being weak, stop being impotent, quit not fighting back'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 4, 2022 at 11:23am
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

(Photo by Joe Kovacs)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

A talk-show host and former CNN contributor declared he and like-minded people were “at war” with “evil” Trump supporters during a Saturday morning appearance on MSNBC.

“This means war. That is where we are,” Roland Martin told “Cross Connection” host Tiffany Cross. “We are at war with these people. These folks are evil. They have allowed evil into their house with Donald Trump. He has now dominated the party. This evil is spreading. And when you are in a war footing, you have to respond accordingly. It is about time Joe Biden got tough.”

TRENDING: New Stone Age just ahead

WATCH:

Martin’s comments followed in the wake of a series of speeches President Joe Biden gave during which he attacked Republicans. Biden claimed Republicans embraced “semi-fascism” during an Aug. 25 speech at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser, followed it up by attacking “MAGA Republicans” Tuesday and proclaimed Trump supporters were a “threat to democracy” Thursday.

Liberals praised Biden for the attacks on Trump supporters.

“Stop being weak, stop being impotent, quit not fighting back,” Martin said. “What these people want to do to this country is destroy democracy. They want to rig elections and so it requires you to stand strong. You don’t walk the comments back, you don’t wilt under the pressure.”

Biden appeared to partly walk back the comments about Trump supporters Friday when questioned by Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.

“This is about the future of our children,” Martin said later.

The Republican National Committee and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Amazon abandons dozens of warehouses before they even open
Pentagon to speed up weapons sales to allies as U.S. struggles to maintain its own ammo
WATCH: Trump calls Biden 'enemy of the state' in 1st speech since FBI raid
Man allegedly sets ex on fire while awaiting sentencing for child rape
'We are at war with these people': Network guest calls Trump fans 'evil'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×