My wartime mission to Ukraine

On Sept. 23, 2022, putative President Joe Biden awarded homosexual activist and icon Elton John the National Humanities Medal "for his work to end AIDS." Going off script, OBiden let slip a frank Freudian admission, saying, "By the way, it's all his fault we are spending $6 billion in taxpayer money this month, to help AIDS, fight HIV/AIDS."

Now, it's certainly not true that Elton John deserves all the blame for the "gay" plague of AIDS (originally called GRIDS: "Gay-Related Immuno-Deficiency Syndrome"). A young Dr. Anthony Fauci, for example, deserves special recognition in the AIDS Hall of Shame for repurposing the failed and highly toxic cancer drug AZT (the Remdesivir of the 1980s) as Big Pharma's highly lucrative $olution, inflicting an early death on untold thousands of sufferers. (Yes, Fauci has been America's top shill for the pharmakeia sorcerers since the Reagan administration.

But, Reginald Kenneth Dwight, aka "Elton John," ranks high among the homosexual elites who normalized sodomy as a lifestyle across the globe over the past few decades. Let's just stop dancing around the indelicacies of AIDS reality and admit that AIDS is spread almost exclusively by receptive anal intercourse – the act of sexual deviance that has defined male homosexual relationships (and increasingly heterosexual ones in the age of porn) since time immemorial and is expressly condemned in the Bible as a capital offense.

Unlike God's specially constructed life-facilitating vaginal canal, designed for handling even the most enthusiastic copulation, the relatively thin and porous lining of the alimentary canal is designed for absorption of nutrients into the bloodstream (and elimination of deadly waste) and is inadequate to prevent the passing of microbes and diseases into the body. Plus it tears relatively easily, rendering the body virtually defenseless. Read more about this in "The Health Hazards of Homosexuality."

"You shall not lie with a man as with a woman, it is an abomination," reads Leviticus 18:22. And in the New Testament restatement of that law, ensuring that Christians don't make the mistake of thinking it was only forbidden in the Old Testament, Romans 1:24-26, reads: "God gave them over in the desires of their hearts to impurity for the dishonoring of their bodies with one another. … Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones [which can be interpreted as either or both lesbianism and/or submitting to heterosexual sodomy]. Likewise, the men abandoned natural relations with women and burned with lust for one another."

TRENDING: Neuroscience: Democrats think more with their emotions

Now pay special attention to the next verse: "Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received IN THEMSELVES the due penalty for their error." [Emphasis added.] This is directly prophetic of the AIDS plague in these last days. And life-long LGBT culture-warrior Elton John undoubtedly knows this. No amount of "humanitarian" ex-post-facto damage control can undo his part in encouraging men around the world with same-sex attraction disorder to give in to their homosexual temptations. Elton John is no humanitarian!

This brings me to my wartime mission to Ukraine. I'm, of course, not talking about the current Ukraine/Russia war. Under the current wartime dictatorship of the LGBT zealot and former TV drag performer Volodymyr Zelensky, a world-renowned "homophobe" like me likely wouldn't survive long there. In fact, the only speaking invitation I have ever turned down in my life due to a Holy Spirit "check" in my spirit was a request to do some pro-family seminars in Ukraine in (I think) 2018. It reminded me of what the Apostle Paul described in Acts 16:6. I knew in my spirit if I went Ukraine on that trip I would be killed or otherwise incapacitated by the Obama/Soros/Clinton/Biden agents already running the country by then from the shadows.

When Zelensky (the Jewish Barack Obama) says he wants to fundamentally transform Ukraine into a European Israel he doesn't mean the Orthodox Jewish quarter of Old Jerusalem; he means Tel Aviv, which advertises itself as the "Gay Capital of the World." And to show just how much this is a priority for him, he has taken time to push for "gay marriage" even during the war! [Warning: highly offensive graphic at link.]

No, MY war has always been the culture war, and my mission to Ukraine was in June of 2007 – when the early groundwork for the current kinetic war was only just being prepared by Sen. Barack Obama, George W. Bush's point man for setting up the network of bioweapons labs across Ukraine.

I was then in the midst of my 50-city pro-family speaking tour of eight countries of the former Soviet Union, based mostly in Riga, Latvia, where the late great black mega-pastor, former Cowboys football star and famous friend of Rush Limbaugh, Ken "Hutch" Hutcherson, and I took on Bush's U.S. Embassy for forcing a Gay Pride parade on the people of Latvia – against the wishes of 95% of the population. We lost the battle when a massive army of riot police and double steel fencing ensured a tiny group of "gays" and transsexuals (and diplomats from the U.S. and Sweden) were allowed to march, and Hutch was abruptly removed from his position with the Bush White House Office of Faith Based Initiatives.

Shortly afterward, I was in Ukraine at the same time Elton John was there to normalize the LGBT agenda and lifestyles to the formerly morally conservative Ukrainian people by giving a free concert in Kyiv. It was just another of those David and Goliath battles I've been in all my life: The nobody Scott Lively trying the help local believers organize a resistance while the globalists blitzkreig'd the culture with a super-star reprobate.

But God will have the last word in this war, and I'm happy to be on His side no matter how badly it looks like it's going through worldly eyes.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!