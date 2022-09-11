A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: 8th-grader mercilessly pummels teacher, now felony charges introduced

'This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 2:19pm
(Video screenshot)

(NEWSWEST9) -- ODESSA, Texas — An eighth-grade student at Bowie Middle School was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of a public servant, a first-degree felony, on Wednesday, according to an Ector County ISD spokesperson.

The charge stems from the student attacking a teacher in a classroom, which can be seen in a video being circulated online.

ECISD released a statement about the incident saying: "This is shocking and terrible, and will not be tolerated. We have been dealing with fights and violence recently, and want our community to know that behavior is unacceptable and we will do all we can to prevent it. The student was arrested and charged with a first-degree felony and will also face disciplinary action through the Student Code of Conduct. We have watched violence among children on the rise here, around the state and across the country; we know our children are hurting and need us to address mental health challenges, while we also hold them accountable for their actions. Our district will continue to address these concerns with students and families."

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
