WATCH: Aaron Judge slams 61st home run of 2022, tying single-season AL record

(NBC NEWS) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the season in Toronto on Wednesday night, tying the American League record set by fellow pinstripe great Roger Maris.

Judge's latest long ball came against Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.

Before this latest home run, Judge had been without a homer for seven consecutive games, a non-noteworthy fact for virtually all other players but a drought by the slugger's lofty 2022 standard.

