WATCH: Aaron Judge slams 61st home run of 2022, tying single-season AL record

Yankees slugger has at least equaled mark of fellow Bronx Bomber Roger Maris from 1961

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 28, 2022 at 9:51pm
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Video screenshot)

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(NBC NEWS) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge belted his 61st home run of the season in Toronto on Wednesday night, tying the American League record set by fellow pinstripe great Roger Maris.

Judge's latest long ball came against Blue Jays pitcher Tim Mayza in the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.

Before this latest home run, Judge had been without a homer for seven consecutive games, a non-noteworthy fact for virtually all other players but a drought by the slugger's lofty 2022 standard.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







