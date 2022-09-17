Watch: AOC goes on wild attack against Republicans over migrant buses

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lashed out at Republicans Friday, accusing politicians of committing "crimes against humanity" after transporting immigrants to the home of Vice President Kamala Harris this week.

Without specifically naming the politicians, Ocasio-Cortez said the "trafficking" of the immigrants who illegally crossed the southern border of the United States was "abuse."

"It’s appalling that far-right politicians seem to have decided that fall before an election is their regularly scheduled time to commit crimes against humanity on refugees," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Don’t normalize this. Lying to & trafficking people for TV and clicks isn’t politics as usual. It’s abuse."

