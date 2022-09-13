WATCH: Crist compares himself to Jesus battling 'DeSatan' in Florida

(FLORIDIAN PRESS) -- The rhetoric employed by Democratic nominee for Governor Charlie Crist (D) continues to attract attention. In August, he called Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a fascist whose supporters have "hate in their hearts." In September, he said he is "so damn proud" of President Biden's infamous speech calling "MAGA Republicans" enemies of democracy.

Now he has upped the stakes of the election by comparing himself to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, indirectly, to Jesus by embracing the hyperbolic "DeSatan" insult for DeSantis. Twitter page DeSantis War Room uploaded footage from a recent campaign speech Monday afternoon.

In just one minute, Charlie Crist compares himself to both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Jesus Christ. pic.twitter.com/Y921vt1qAB — DeSantis War Room (@DeSantisWarRoom) September 12, 2022

The video begins with Crist pointing out the fact that his campaign colors are blue and yellow, which are the colors that make up the Ukrainian flag.

