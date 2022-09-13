A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WATCH: Crist compares himself to Jesus battling 'DeSatan' in Florida

'It is crystal clear. He's bad, we're good;

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 12, 2022 at 9:35pm
Charlie Crist

Charlie Crist

(FLORIDIAN PRESS) -- The rhetoric employed by Democratic nominee for Governor Charlie Crist (D) continues to attract attention. In August, he called Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) a fascist whose supporters have "hate in their hearts." In September, he said he is "so damn proud" of President Biden's infamous speech calling "MAGA Republicans" enemies of democracy.

Now he has upped the stakes of the election by comparing himself to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and, indirectly, to Jesus by embracing the hyperbolic "DeSatan" insult for DeSantis. Twitter page DeSantis War Room uploaded footage from a recent campaign speech Monday afternoon.

The video begins with Crist pointing out the fact that his campaign colors are blue and yellow, which are the colors that make up the Ukrainian flag.

TRENDING: Federal prosecutor exposes genitals, forces someone to touch them, and then ...

Read the full story ›

