WATCH: Lost trust in your physician? Dr. Peter McCullough has a solution

The crushing of debate and traditional scientific inquiry that has curbed access to proven treatments and forced ineffective and even dangerous therapeutics on patients during the COVID-19 pandemic has, for many Americans, created an unprecedented crisis of faith in the world's most advanced health-care system.

If I get sick with COVID-19, can I trust my doctor to treat me as a unique human being, with a unique medical history and provide me – without hindrance from corporate or government bureaucrats – with a treatment plan that will help me heal?

For many who can no longer say yes to that question, Dallas-based internist and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough – one of the most outspoken critics of the government and medical establishment response to the pandemic – has become a de facto primary-care physician, particularly through his "McCullough Protocol."

He now has a far more sustainable solution, a health-care enterprise he has helped launch with former Yale University Medical School professor Dr. Harvey Risch and others called The Wellness Company.

In an hour-long interview with WND in which he also discusses the latest COVID-19 developments – including President Biden's declaration that the pandemic is "over" – McCullough explains the new venture's holistic, prevention-based approach to health care through telemedicine and, eventually, through in-person consultation as well.

"People have lost trust in the health system – there's no doubt about it," McCullough said. "It's the first time people were turned down for a treatment. ... It was inexplicable."

Then, there was a "second major hit," McCullough told WND, "where people just walked away," when doctors urged patients to take "the investigational COVID-19 vaccines."

"As the safety data began to pour out ... Americans said 'forget it, we're not taking these vaccines.'"

But the doctors continued to push, as did employers and the military. And it's been confirmed, McCullough noted, that the CDC was "colluding with social media to put out a false narrative."

Now comes The Wellness Company, a membership-based health-care alternative spearheaded by Canadian businessman Foster Coulson.

"It's going to basically eliminate this problem where doctors were refusing to treat patients and then pharmacies were refusing to give patients medications," McCullough said.

"And, importantly, The Wellness Company is going to recognize when, indeed, a vaccine has caused an injury."

See the WND interview with Dr. Peter McCullough:

Official COVID 'narrative has crumbled’:

Doctor scolded by Biden for COVID 'lies': 'I'm just giving Americans the data’:

