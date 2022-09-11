A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions WorldA ROYAL PAIN
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

WATCH: Viral video of Prince William and Harry receives opposite reactions online

Meghan Markle is seen being ushered to her car door by her husband

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 11, 2022 at 2:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- It was the reunion to end all reunions — the new Prince and Princess of Wales mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With the highly anticipated gathering of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with one another, as their tumultuous relationship still remains center-stage.

However, in viral video shared across multiple platforms, social media users erupted with criticism for the Prince of Wales, the next royal to inherit the crown, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, whilst praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

TRENDING: If only you were as humble as I am!

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden admin's border policies not so 'humane' after all, migrants say
Teacher tells students to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons,' all hell breaks loose
'Everything went wrong': Moscow officials urge Putin to leave
Steven Spielberg debuts highly anticipated movie memoir
Trump-Trump 2024? Donald responds to rumor he'd pick Ivanka as VP
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×