WATCH: Viral video of Prince William and Harry receives opposite reactions online

(FOX NEWS) -- It was the reunion to end all reunions — the new Prince and Princess of Wales mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

With the highly anticipated gathering of Prince William and Prince Harry and their wives came an influx of analysis of how the royals interacted with one another, as their tumultuous relationship still remains center-stage.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cheered as they wave goodbye to the crowds in Windsor. Follow the latest: https://t.co/4MWLttJ7BU 📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/zvkK7EejCk — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 10, 2022

However, in viral video shared across multiple platforms, social media users erupted with criticism for the Prince of Wales, the next royal to inherit the crown, for his apparent lack of chivalry with wife Kate Middleton, whilst praising the Duke of Sussex for his treatment of wife Meghan Markle.

