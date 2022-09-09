A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Water shakedown? City's water pressure restored immediately after Army Corps arrives

Social media users have suggested the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis was manufactured

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 9, 2022 at 4:38pm
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(NATIONAL FILE) – Social media users have begun to suggest the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis was merely a manufactured crisis.

At a press conference last week, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba told reporters it could cost up to $1 billion to fix the “indefinite” water issue. However, following President Joe Biden’s emergency declaration, the Army Corps of Engineers and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived on the scene, and within 24 hours, the city’s water crisis was fixed.

The EPA and Army Corps showed up and fixed the “issue” quickly and easily. Social media users have begun to speculate why Mary D. Carter, the Deputy Director of Water Operations for the past 8 years, could not fix the “problem” herself.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







