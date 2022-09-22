Whistleblower identifies Joe Biden as 'obfuscated partner' in deal with Chinese

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

There long have been reports about the Biden family's scandalous business dealings with overseas interests, including some that could be considered, like China, a threat.

Those have included the often-reported plan for the "big guy," identified by several business associates as Joe Biden, to get a 10% cut in one deal with the Chinese.

Now there is confirmation that that operation was a plan by Hunter Biden and others, through a joint venture, to sell America's natural gas to China.

TRENDING: Karl Marx would be proud of U.S. progress

The report comes from American Greatness.

"A whistleblower who facilitated the CEFC transaction informed Committee Republicans that Joe Biden would be an 'obfuscated partner' in the business with the Chinese, and Hunter Biden would hold 10% of the joint venture on behalf of his father to hide Joe Biden's participation in the plan," charges a letter addressed the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

It comes from Rep. James Comer, ranking member of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, and comes in response to Treasury's refusal to provide SARs reports to members of Congress, documents that historically have been provided.

SARs are suspicion activity reports, documenting concerns raised about unusual business actions, especially concerning overseas interests

Is Biden the 'obfuscated partner' in the deal with the Chinese? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (5 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Comer explained, "Documents obtained by Committee Republicans show that the Biden family received millions of dollars from a Chinese business closely affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, and therefore the Chinese government, to sell American natural gas to China."

Joe Biden was identified as a "business partner."

"This comes to light at a time when the cost of natural gas is at a 14-year high and Americans struggle to pay their energy bills. The president has not only misled the American public about his past foreign business transactions, but he also failed to disclose that he played a critical role in arranging a business deal to sell American natural resources to the Chinese while planning to run for president," the letter charges.

Reports have recently confirmed that dozens of SARs were submitted questioning the Biden family operations.

The letter cites Joe Biden's son, Hunter, whose scandal-plagued actions in recent years were documented on a laptop he abandoned, and which since has been investigated by multiple news agencies.

"Documents show that Hunter Biden personally interacted with CEFC officials to facilitate the deal," the letter said.

Further, "Multiple whistleblowers have confirmed to Committee Republicans that from 2017 to 2021, the Biden family made promises to business associates that: (12) Joe Biden would run for president in 2020 and, (2) those who worked with the Bidens in 2017 onward would reap the rewards in a future Biden administration," the letter continued.

The letter pointed out, that Treasure is demanding a "purpose" for requesting the SARs.

"Committee Republicans seek this information to determine the extent of President Biden's participation in these plans to sell America's interests to China, a foreign adversary. If President Biden has worked to enrich not only himself but his family by promising, in exchange for millions of dollars, access or policy influence in a future Biden administration, Congress and the American people are entitled to that information."

American Greatness reported that the letter describes how whistleblowers confirm that "Joe Biden was heavily involved in this treachery."

There have been more than 150 Suspicious Activity Reports on Hunter Biden already.

EDITOR’S NOTE: With what has been called the “Sovietization” of the Biden administration – including the shocking criminalization of dissent and massive weaponization of the FBI against political opponents – America is being increasingly compared to a third-world or communist dictatorship. Yet America still has one sacred institution that dictatorships from Zimbabwe to communist China don’t have: ELECTIONS. And in reality, there is no reason, despite the regime’s all-out efforts at election rigging, that the tens of millions of decent, right-thinking American voters cannot stop the Biden administration’s ever-expanding madness this November. For that reason, the September issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine insightfully covers the most electrifying and important races, illuminates the biggest issues, reveals how the latest federal takeover of elections actually violates the law, and much more. Looking forward to 2024, the issue also highlights why, to quote the chairman of a major think tank, Donald Trump “is the most towering political figure in living memory” and the person “most fit to lead” today’s America. It’s all in “STOPPING THE MADNESS: A MIDTERM ELECTION GUIDE FOR VOTERS WHO LOVE AMERICA.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!