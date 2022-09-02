White House: No comment on alleged collusion with Big Tech censorship

Asked Friday to comment on a lawsuit filed by two states charging the Biden administration with colluding with social media companies to censor speech on topics such as COVID-19, the White House's chief spokeswoman had no comment.

"Has the administration helped Twitter and Facebook with talking points about what the administration believes is 'misinformation'?" a reporter asked. "How much coordination is there between the administration and social media companies?"

"So, I don’t have anything to share with you on that," replied Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "I'm not going to comment on that right at this time."

The reporter pressed, nevertheless, noting state attorneys general from Missouri and Louisiana allege there is a "vast censorship enterprise across a multitude of federal agencies."

"Yeah, I’'m just not going to comment at this time," Jean-Pierre said brusquely.

On Thursday, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry asked the Louisiana District Court to compel the Justice Department to turn over communications between high-ranking Biden administration officials and social media companies.

The request is part of a lawsuit filed in May that alleges officials in the White House, State Department, FBI, CDC and many other federal agencies and others provided "talking points" to major social media companies.

On Thursday, Schmitt's office said the Justice Department has turned over communications between a number of federal officials and social media companies but has refused to provide communications between the companies and top-ranking administration officials.

"We have already received a number of documents that clearly prove that the federal government has an incestuous relationship with social media companies and clearly coordinate to censor freedom of speech, but we’re not done," Schmitt said.

"The Department of Justice is cowering behind executive privilege and has refused to turn over communications between the highest-ranking Biden administration officials and social media companies."

See Jean-Pierre's response:

"Has the administration helped Twitter and Facebook with talking points about what the administration believes is 'misinformation'?" KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "I don't have anything to share with you on that." pic.twitter.com/f1UHj6UXS2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2022

In July, internal documents obtained by the group America First Legal showed major social media platforms have colluded with federal health officials in censoring information about COVID-19, treatments and vaccines that didn't align with the government's narrative.

Twitter, Facebook and others blocked or flagged posts that present evidence, for example, that the pandemic originated in a lab in Wuhan, China, and that the vaccines do not prevent infection and pose the risk of severe adverse effects.

The records confirm there was direct coordination between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on censoring skepticism or criticism of COVID-19 vaccines.

Beginning in December 2020, CDC officials regularly communicated with personnel at Twitter, Facebook and Google over "vaccine misinformation."

A Twitter employee, for example, said in an email to a CDC staffer he was "looking forward to setting up regular chats" with the agency.

Other emails obtained by America First Legal show social media companies scheduled meetings with the CDC regarding the policing of alleged misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines.

In May, the Biden administration "paused" a plan to establish a Department of Homeland Security Disinformation Governance Board. The Washington Post reported the board was paused not because it resembled the totalitarian Ministry of Truth in Orwell's "1984," but because of a right-wing "disinformation" smear campaign.

'Russian disinformation'

Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that FBI warned his company to watch out for "Russian disinformation" prior to the 2020 presidential election, which led to the censoring of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

"Hey, look, if the FBI – which I still view as a legitimate institution in this country, it's a very professional law enforcement – they come to us and tell us we need to be on guard about something, I want to take that seriously," Zuckerberg explained.

Facebook consequently treated as "potentially misinformation" the blockbuster New York Post stories presenting evidence that the Democratic presidential nominee was profiting from a family influence-peddling operation that was doing business with the likes of a Chinese Communist Party energy firm. Establishment media and social media outlets ignored all of the indications that the information on Hunter Biden's laptop was authentic until long after the election. Earlier this year, the New York Times acknowledged that key messages on the computer were authentic.

Polls show that there were enough Biden voters who would have voted for Donald Trump, had they been aware of the laptop, to change the outcome of the election.

Effectively, critics have pointed out, it means the FBI stole the election from Donald Trump.

Misinformation 'an urgent threat to public health'

When Elon Musk moved to buy Twitter in May, there was a sudden surge of free speech on the platform. But several critics of the government response to the pandemic remained locked out of their accounts or suspended.

In March, as WND reported, President Biden’s surgeon general, Dr. Vivek Murthy, demanded that the major social media companies submit detailed information about the COVID-19 "misinformation" on their platforms.

The White House stepped into the controversy over top-rated podcaster Joe Rogan's interviews with prominent medical scientists Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Peter McCullough, essentially calling for censorship. Biden's press secretary at the time, Jan Psaki, declared that flagging "misinformation" contrary to the government's narrative is not enough, and social media platforms must do more.

In an interview with MSNBC in January, Murthy said the social media "platforms still have not stepped up to do the right thing, and do enough, I should say, to reduce the spread of misinformation."

Last year, Murthy issued a first formal advisory accusing Big Tech of failing to do its public duty, calling misinformation "an urgent threat to public health."

In February, as WND reported, the Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin naming "proliferation of false or misleading narratives" regarding COVID-19 and the 2020 election as among the top terror threats. The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin warned of a heightened threat of terror due in part to "an online environment filled with false or misleading narratives and conspiracy theories, and other forms of mis- dis- and mal-information (MDM) introduced and/or amplified by foreign and domestic threat actors."

The charges of spreading "misinformation," however, have come as top health officials and scientists have walked back their stances on masks, lockdowns, vaccines and other efforts to combat COVID-19, confirming the claims of esteemed scientists they have dismissed as "fringe" and conspiracy theorists."

Last November, for example, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla charged people are spreading "misinformation" about the vaccines, calling them "criminals" who have cost "millions of lives." However, Bourla acknowledged in January that two doses of his vaccine "offer very limited protection, if any" against the dominant omicron variant. And he said the mRNA vaccines "don’t have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."

The FDA approved the Pfizer shot for kids one week after an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend it despite acknowledging the lack of safety data and the nearly 100% survival rate for children from infection.

Michael P Senger, an attorney who has published books on the pandemic, observed on Twitter, "Virtually everything the US Surgeon General has labeled 'misinformation' has been proven true."

He wrote:

Lockdowns saved no one from COVID

Mass testing led to a permanent "pandemic"

Cloth masks don't work

Vaccines don’t prevent infection or transmission

