White House press secretary: 'We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs'

(TRENDING POLITICS) – The number Jean-Pierre may have meant to say was 315,00. According to an NPR report, the government suggests that amount of jobs was created in August of 2022. “Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, according to a report from the Labor Department. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% from 3.5% in July, but only because nearly 800,000 new people entered the workforce. Employment gains for June and July were revised down by a total of 107,000 jobs.”

It remains unclear how many of those jobs are actually new jobs compared to people simply going back to work – and the job having always been there. Perhaps the definition of adding jobs is people simply going to work like they always have, but at a different job. When the government says they added a certain number of jobs, is that just people taking on new jobs they didn’t have before? This will always be up for debate with Republicans and Democrats.

One thing Democrats and Republicans can’t argue about is inflation, as these numbers still don’t look good and prices for things are mostly still up for the average American citizen. One major problem in America is that rent is out of control and landlords are raising prices through the roof, especially big management companies that run apartment complexes. The random every day landlord isn’t doing this, but a lot of the big management companies are raising rent prices so high that they are now more than your typical mortgage.

