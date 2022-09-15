A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Xi says China, Russia should work together as 'great powers'

Leaders met for 1st face-to-fact talks since beginning of Ukraine conflict

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:58pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping

(FRANCE 24) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping met for their first face-to-face talks since the start of the conflict in Ukraine on Thursday, hailing their strategic ties in defiance of the West.
Advertising

Sitting across from each other at two long rounded tables and flanked by aides, the two leaders met on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan.

The meeting was part of Xi's first trip abroad since the early days of the pandemic and for Putin a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite Western efforts.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden's student loan plan could provide huge bonuses for federal workers
Biden's dirty deal sold out Haitian democracy for migrant deportations
FedEx cutting costs, withdraws 2023 guidance after first-quarter shipments disappoint
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose House
Democrats won't move on stock trading ban for Congress until election is over
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×