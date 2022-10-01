A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
1 in 5 of China's urban youth unemployed

Zero-COVID policy hit economy, job market hard

Published October 1, 2022 at 4:34pm
Published October 1, 2022 at 4:34pm
(RIGHT WIRE REPORT) – The future looked promising for Cherry in May last year, when she secured a prestigious internship at a major software firm while still studying at a university in Wuhan. The company told her that she could start working for them full-time once she graduates.

But her situation changed dramatically this summer. Just as Cherry was about to graduate from university this year and start her job, she was told by the company that her offer had been rescinded as it had to “adjust” its business and cut staff.

Her peers received similar calls. “I think it’s because of the pandemic,” the 22-year-old said. “Most companies have been affected by Covid lockdowns this year.”

Read the full story ›

