A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
HealthSHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

1 in every 500 small children who receive Pfizer vaccine hospitalized by it

1 in 200 have symptoms going for weeks or months

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 20, 2022 at 5:44pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2020, following the vaccine's emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Dec. 14, 2020, following the vaccine's emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(DAILY SCEPTIC) – One in every 500 children under five years who received the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine were hospitalised with a vaccine injury, and one in 200 had symptoms ongoing for weeks or months afterwards, a study has found.

The study published in JAMA included 7,806 children aged five or younger who were followed up of for an average of 91.4 days following their first Pfizer vaccination. It was a retrospective cohort study done as an authenticated online survey (response rate 41.1%) in spring 2022 which included parents or caregivers who registered children for SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in outpatient care facilities in Germany. It compared the adverse events to those of the same children with other vaccinations in order to control for over-reporting.

It concluded that the symptoms reported after Pfizer vaccination were “comparable overall” to those for other vaccines.

TRENDING: IRS makes highest deductible hike on record thanks to Biden's inflation

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Singapore penalizes Vogue magazine for promoting non-traditional families
Top House Dem admits the party knew it was causing inflation
1 in every 500 small children who receive Pfizer vaccine hospitalized by it
Biden admin funding drag shows in Ecuador to 'promote diversity and inclusion'
London Mayor Sadiq Khan slammed for 7,000 mile flight to climate change summit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×