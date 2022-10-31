1619 Project inventor demands $40,000 for short speech

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The former New York Times writer who created the 1619 Project, the claim that America actually was founded to protect slavery, has demanded and gotten $40,000 for a short speech.

The Daily Ware reported that the payment left a library that paid it thousands of dollars over budget.

The report explained the Daily Wire obtained materials that revealed Nikole Hannah-Jones gave a 45-minute talk at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, only a short drive from Howard University where she now teaches.

TRENDING: Judge rules on policy suppressing conservative views

"Including travel time, that fee amounts to approximately $10,000 an hour," the report said.

Further, the event was a chance for Hannah-Jones to hawk her book.

"While held at a public high school, the talk was a program of the Arlington Public Library, and the cost was so enormous that it spurred tension between the library and the Friends of Arlington Library, a nonprofit that raises money to fund library activities including author events," the report said.

That's because a library official confirmed its speakers fund was $7,500 over budget, and a second official called the situation troubling.

That official, Diane Kresh, said, "The bottom line is there is a difference of $7,500 over and above the ‘approved’ budget, money which is due now to meet Fall contractual obligations. I am certain all of you can appreciate we cannot jeopardize either the County or the Library’s financial standing if bills are not paid."

The report noted Claire Christian, the president of a library-supporting group, noted, "Not necessarily thrilled about the overage," and she later cited reporting by local publications and the "negative" comments from local community members.

"Criticism of Hannah-Jones is primarily because she is not a historian and leading historians have rejected her factual premise that the U.S. was founded to preserve slavery," the Daily Wire noted. "Hannah-Jones’ work has been based on the argument that blacks are oppressed, as demonstrated in part by wealth inequality, even as she has effortlessly been showered with wealth and accolades from elite institutions."

At Just the News, a report explained Hannah-Jones' agenda "first appeared in the New York Times Magazine in August of 2019, intended to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first African slaves in what was then the English colony of Virginia."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!