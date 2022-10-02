2 people shot outside home of Lee Zeldin, N.Y. Republican governor candidate

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., the New York GOP gubernatorial nominee, says that two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Suffolk County Police tell Fox News that the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island. Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park.

"My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park," Zeldin said.

