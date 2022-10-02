A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
2 people shot outside home of Lee Zeldin, N.Y. Republican governor candidate

'My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 9, 2022 at 6:14pm
U.S. Rep.Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

U.S. Rep.Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., speaks at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 (RNC video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., the New York GOP gubernatorial nominee, says that two people were shot outside his Long Island home on Sunday.

Suffolk County Police tell Fox News that the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. on Sunday in Shirley on Long Island. Zeldin said in a statement that his two 16-year-old daughters were inside the home when the shooting happened. At the time, the gubernatorial candidate had just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park.

"My 16-year-old daughters, Mikayla and Arianna, were at our house doing homework, while my wife, Diana, and I were in the car, having just departed the Bronx Columbus Day Parade in Morris Park," Zeldin said.

WND News Services
