2 years AFTER Weinstein allegedly raped her, Newsom's wife emailed Harvey asking for help

(DAILY MAIL) -- Gavin Newsom's wife Jennifer wrote to Harvey Weinstein asking for his help in dealing with a sex scandal involving her husband, two years after she says the movie mogul raped her.

The email will be presented to the jury at Weinstein's Los Angeles trial as apparent proof that their encounter was consensual. It was first raised last night in a filing from Weinstein's legal team.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom says Weinstein raped her in 2005 after 'luring' her to a hotel room. At the time, she was an actress and had not yet started dating Newsom. In 2007, a year after she met Newsom and started dating him, he became embroiled in an embarrassing sex scandal.

