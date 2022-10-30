A coronavirus pandemic simulation called Event 201 that took place only weeks before the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, was hatched on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, reports independent investigative journalist Jordan Schachtel.

WEF and the Gates Foundation were among the organizations that joined forces for the Oct. 18, 2019, event, which Schachtel discovered – citing social-media posts – was planned during the January 2019 Davos meeting.

Tom Inglesby, the director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, announced on Jan. 23, 2019, that Event 201, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and WEF, would be held in New York City.

"Event 201 will shine light on need for pub health, global business, science, finance, security & political leadership to be fully engaged + working for common purposes to meet challenge of new pandemic," he wrote.

The theme for Davos that year was "Globalization 4.0: Shaping A Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

Schachel, on his Substack page The Dossier, explained the significance of the event originating at Davos.

"The World Economic Forum has become the go-to narrative and ideas shop for the global ruling class, weaponizing campaigns for their ideological agenda that are now advanced by the worlds most powerful individuals and organizations, through slogans and movements such as 'The Great Reset' and 'Build Back Better,' among others," he wrote.

"The WEF and its backers seek to impose an extremely authoritarian agenda upon humanity, under the guise of healing the planet from climate change."

Schachtel noted that the first person to retweet Inglesby's Event 201 announcement was Ronald Klain, who now is White House chief of staff under President Biden.

Inglesby, along with his role at Johns Hopkins, is now a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

