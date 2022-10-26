26 ways – A to Z – this administration has harmed America

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Recently, Joe Biden told us that the "American economy is as strong as hell"; the "border is secure"; and, "if Democrats keep Congress, I'll sign a bill to codify Roe" (to legalize abortions up till birth nationwide).

Millions of hardworking Americans are struggling financially with food and gas prices escalating; we're bracing for October financial statements revealing eroding savings for college, retirement and housing; "heating and eating" bills are coming for colder holiday-time weather; and, we're watching 20,000 migrants in a caravan from Guatemala joining the 5 million illegal "asylum seekers" from 131 nations who've come (with no COVID testing) since 2020 to get free residence, health care, food, $2,500 stipends, cellphones and transportation to the city of their choice, all at taxpayer expense.

Need we continue?

For three years I, along with others, warned this would happen in my weekly articles and video commentaries. Joining other "watchmen on the wall," we forecast that the radicalized Democratic Party of socialists, Marxists and globalists under the banner of "progressives" planned a "fundamental transformation of America." They're destroying America!

Today nationwide polls show just 28% of Americans say they are better off than they were two years ago. Diehard Democrats, celebrities and the super wealthy, low information voters, naïve young people influenced by the leftist propaganda of college professors, many minorities, coerced union members and many immigrants, pro-abortionists, LGBTQ activists and leftist leaning/utopian dreaming people who are sadly detached from reality comprise this "progressive" party.

It's time to admit that those who voted for what's happening must humble themselves, express a "no confidence" vote and be part of a turnaround. While I pray for Mr. Biden, the brutal reality is that he's incompetent and incapacitated, while still a useful tool for those who would destroy our nation's foundation in these turbulent times.

If you or those you influence need further convincing, join me in a simple A-to-Z assessment so you get on the team to restore this great country. The Nov. 8 midterm election is not "just another election" but a transformational time of transition that only occurs once every 50 to 100 years.

A-Z Analysis of This Administration's Destruction

A. Assigned the unconscionable burden of a record $31 trillion debt to our children and grandchildren.

B. Broke down cherished standards of right and wrong (morality) in serious life-altering ways.

C. Caused catastrophic consequences and chaos at our border, resulting in tens of thousands of deaths, human smuggling, sex trafficking and drug distribution while endangering our national security.

D. Disseminated regular, dishonest news reports deceiving masses to engender distrust and suspicion of honest public servants.

E. Engineered energy reduction and restrictions, resulting in the highest gas prices in our nation's history with alarming projections for our future.

F. Freed dangerous cartels to unleash the fentanyl epidemic that has killed hundreds of thousands, primarily young people.

G. Gave license to activists to promote gender confusion in schools, businesses, military and government agencies.

H. Helped distort, discredit and deny America's accurate history, heritage and heroes.

I. Initiated policies that triggered America's worst inflation and coming stagflation in over 40 years.

J. Justified FBI, DOJ and IRS activity in arrests, seizures, predawn raids and questionable surveillance of citizens, leaders and pro-life counselors.

K. Killed untold numbers of unborn babies by endorsing and promoting abortion for any reason at any time until the minute of birth while demanding taxpayer funding for the practice.

L. Let radical LGBTQ and abortion activists have free reign in unlawful protesting, threatening Supreme Court justices and undermining traditional morality, marriage and family.

M. Mandated and supported legalized mutilation of minors through misnamed "gender-affirming care."

N. Nudged the "Doomsday Clock" closer to nuclear Armageddon by inflammatory rhetoric and threats to dangerous adversaries of America.

O. Opposed parental rights on school boards, school choice and forcing compulsory COVID mandates adversely affecting our children, their teachers and their education.

P. Placed America in imminent danger with an increasingly incapacitated and incompetent leader not governing responsibly, acknowledging crises or problem-solving during turbulent times.

Q. Quelled the voices of religious-liberty defenders and those opposing leftist policies detrimental to our constitutional rights as American citizens.

R. Rationalized and refused to recognize the obvious recession wreaking havoc on hard-working American families due to massive spending, unnecessary giveaways and flawed policies costing every household over $7,000 in additional expenses over one year.

S. Set policies igniting skyrocketing interest rates and the stock market to plummet causing citizens to lose life savings, 401(k)s and investments impacting children's education, retirement and housing.

T. Tolerated and pushed transgender promotion and propaganda in government appointments, schools, businesses military and federal agencies.

U. Undermined police and the prosecution of lawbreakers by supporting no bail, lax policies, victimization and release of criminals.

V. Voiced destructive and divisive labels (racist, white supremacist, semi-fascist) to demonize 74 million traditional conservatives committed to improving America.

W. Worked to support "woke" tactics that cancel jobs, careers and reputations if Americans dare to differ with the "progressive" narrative.

X. Xenophobia emphasized in government aligning with media, business, academia and entertainment to stigmatize and slander Christians who are "longing for a better country, a heavenly one" (Hebrews 11:16).

Y. Yoked and promoted to prominent positions even in our government radical proponents of CRT, LGBTQ, BLM & GND (Green New Deal) ideologies.

Z. Zeroed in on disparaging traditional conservatives and those with religious convictions not in line with the secular and socialist agenda.

Here's the deal: The midterm elections provide the opportunity for all principled and patriotic citizens to exercise their privileged responsibility to make a difference in changing America by our vote. If you are a pastor, I appeal to you to lead the way. May everyone consider posting and passing along this commentary to inspire and exhort others to vote responsibly.

The Bible teaches, "When the righteous are in authority the people rejoice but when the wicked rule the people groan." (Proverbs 29:2)

Let's all do our part to quell the groaning all over this nation and help bring about change giving us hope for our future.

