WorldTRAGEDY ABROAD
More than 30 dead, including 22 children, in Thailand mass shooting

Suspect killed 34 people, including his wife and child, before taking his own life

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published October 6, 2022 at 9:58am
(JUST THE NEWS) – More than 30 people, including at least 22 children, are dead after a former police officer opened fire Thursday in a childcare facility in Thailand, officials said.

The suspect killed 34 people, including his wife and child, before taking his own life in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu, police said, according to Reuters.

About 30 children were at the daycare center when the attacker came in around lunchtime, district official Jidapa Boonsom said. The gunman also shot four or five staff members, including an instructor who was eight months pregnant, per Jidapa.

WND News Services
