5th-grade teacher accused of sex crimes against 13-year-old student

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

By Reagan Reese

Daily Caller News Foundation

A fifth-grade teacher has been charged with sex crimes against a child, according to the Reading Eagle.

TRENDING: 13 positive results of reversing tyranny on Election Day

Michael Conner Jr., who teaches at Central Middle School in Reading, Pennsylvania, was charged on Monday with sexual abuse of a child and aggravated indecent assault, after an investigation began on Sept. 19, according to the Reading Eagle. Conner has been placed on leave from the school while being held in Berks County Prison with a bail of $500,000.

Berks County Detectives opened their investigation into Conner after receiving a tip that the teacher was engaging in sexual misconduct with a student, the Reading Eagle reported.

Through two social media accounts, Conner allegedly sent the 13-year-old student sexually explicit photos and videos and asked the student to send images back, the Reading Eagle reported. Conner allegedly sexually abused the student after picking up the victim from school and driving to a private location.

“The Reading School District follows Pennsylvania law and best practices in our hiring,” the district said in a statement to WGAL 8 News. “This includes mandatory background checks, verification of appropriate licensure, and reference checks. There were no previous incidents or allegations involving this individual. Our priority, today and every day, is to ensure the safety of our students and staff. A crisis team has been made available for any student or staff member who needs to talk.”

Reading School District and Berks County Detectives did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!